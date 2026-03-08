New Hellboy Game Revealed (And It’s Happening This Year)

One of the best monster hunters in the game is Mike Mignola’s Hellboy, and over 30 years later, the character is still a fan favorite. While Hellboy is best known from his hit comic series and the delightful films from Guillermo Del Toro, Hellboy has also been the star of several different games over the years, though it’s been a while since his last venture into the gaming space. Now, Hellboy is back with a brand new game, and not only does it draw upon his stellar supporting cast, but it’s also releasing this year.

Hellboy will be joining Restoration Games’ immensely popular Unmatched series for Unmatched: Hellboy, and the studio has revealed the gorgeous cover art for the game. While the artwork is stunning, Restoration Games also utilized the artwork to reveal the other playable characters, and the full roster includes Hellboy, Liz Sherman, Abe Sapien, and Baby Yaga. The best part is that the game is set to release in quarter 4, ending the year in grand fashion.

Unmatched: Hellboy Is A Longtime Fan’s Dream Game

Image Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Hellboy is already compelling on its own as a franchise, so when it joins an established and wildly popular franchise such as Unmatched, the potential for the game goes through the roof. If you’re unfamiliar with Unmatched, each set in the series features a specific franchise or general theme as the base, and then includes 3 to 4 characters from that franchise or theme that you can play out battles with.

Something like Battle of Legends features characters like Pandora, Blackbeard, Loki, and the Chupacabra, and 2 to 4 players can choose their fighter and look to achieve victory. Unmatched now includes franchises like The Witcher and Marvel, as well as match-ups like Bruce Lee vs. Muhammad Ali and Cobble & Fog’s dynamite lineup of Sherlock Holmes, Jekyll and Hyde, the Invisible Man, and Dracula.

As Unmatched: Hellboy specifically, the four characters will be Hellboy, Liz, Abe, and Baba Yaga, and they couldn’t be more different from each other in terms of core abilities. That couldn’t be better for Unmatched, as the series looks to make each character feel completely unique in terms of how they approach a battle, their abilities during a battle, and how they maneuver across the battlefield.

Hellboy is likely going to focus on power and strength, and might prove to be slower in terms of movement and reaction time. I’m also super curious to see how Unmatched utilizes Hellboy’s half-demon side, and how that mixes with his patented right hand of doom.

Then there’s Hellboy’s longtime ally Liz Sherman, who could be the most outright powerful character in the game. Sherman’s pyrokinesis abilities are incredibly powerful and potentially give her impressive range and area control in Unmatched, which is a brilliant contrast to Hellboy’s potentially more power and melee-ranged abilities.

Then there’s Abe Sapien, everyone’s favorite amphibious hero, and his skillset feels more open to interpretation than the others. The abilities that seem easiest to carry over to Unmatched are his marksman specialties and his innate resilience, as Abe can take a lot of punishment thanks to his physiology and healing capabilities. The abilities tied to water might not be as prevalent in this particular game, but if there’s a way to make those a reality, Restoration Games is the team to make it happen.

The final member of the set is the powerful witch Baba Yaga, and outside of Liz, she could be the most outright powerful character in the set. We could see her being able to control various souls as minions to help keep some of the other characters at bay long enough for her to hit with her more powerful abilities. We could also see her lanterns being factored in, but we will have to wait and see. Regardless of approach, she is likely to be a beast to take down.

Unmatched: Hellboy hits in Quarter 4 of this year.

