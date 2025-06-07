Former Fable & Minecraft Dev Reveals New Zodiac Puzzle Adventure Game

Summer Games Fest weekend has no shortage of exciting new game announcements. While the big show is always packed with surprises, specialized showcases like Wholesome Games and Women Led Games offer even more thrilling announcements. These showcases are often where cozy gamers like me get a sense of what exciting new indie projects to look forward to. And during today’s Women-Led Games showcase, we got a release date for a magical new adventure puzzle game called Ascend. This new title comes from Miami Avalon, a studio led by producer Nareice Wint, who worked on both Fable and Minecraft. Talk about some credentials.

Ascend is an astrological adventure puzzle game with a magical twist. Think Blue Prince, but with witchier vibes. The game combines tarot, astrology, and mysticism to create a sweeping adventure. Gamers step into the shoes of Aurora, a woman determined to save the world. But to do it, she must pass difficult zodiac trials, each themed after a different constellation. That’s where your puzzle-solving skills come in as you make your way towards the mountain’s peak. To get a sense of what to expect from this upcoming indie game, check out the release date reveal trailer below:

As you can see, many magical elements come together to create Ascend, with astrology, magic, and day/night mechanics to keep things interesting. The landscapes and paths will shift with the time of day as you work to make your way up the mountain.

Ascend releases for PC via Steam on August 28th. However, you can get a taste of the gameplay during Steam Next Fest, where a playable demo of Ascend will be available. This year’s summer edition of Steam Next Fest runs from June 9th to June 16th, and the lineup is already looking packed with must-try titles. You can add Ascend to your Wishlist on Steam now for a reminder when the demo goes live.