New Japan Pro Wrestling’s April Fools Involves a Pokemon Character Joining the Ranks

It may be Easter, but it’s also April Fools’ Day, which means a lot of companies are going all out to pull the wool over the eyes of their fans. A lot of people are getting into it, though some – like the ones fooled by the Fortnite announcement for Nintendo Switch – are rather irked.

But we’re pretty sure New Japan Pro Wrestling fans are loving what the company just jokingly announced. Over on this page (translated loosely,for your convenience), the wrestling group has “announced” that Eevee of Pokémon fame has joined the ranks. And that makes him the biggest acquisition since, well, Chris Jericho wrestled earlier this year, maaaaaan.

According to the page, an “emergency press conference” was called at the New Japan Wrestling Headquarters, in which Naoki Suginbaya, chairman for the group, made the announcement about Eevee becoming an “official” wrestler. “I felt the possibility of evolution at a moment when I saw it, I could evolve to any type if I compiled the experience value in the battle,” he explained.

He called the addition “Project Evey”, and how he was sending the Pokémon character to a Japanese wrestling dojo to train up. He also noted that Eevee was showing “brilliant rope work,” indicating he’s more than ready for a match.

Hiroshi Nagata added, “While despite adaptability, even though the escape foot is fast, it is fast! To a professional wrestler of a normal type, Evei of a normal type. Whether it is possible to stand up as if it will be a future task!”

And, finally, die-hard Pokémon fan Hirozobu Tanahashi added, “I am happy that Mofumofu players joined us, Evei, I love you!”

Now, mind the loose translation, but this is pretty funny stuff. And it makes us wonder if someone dressed as Eevee will actually crash the forthcoming NJPW event next week and cost Cody the match. We hear that this Pokémon character is quite the Kenny Omega fan…

In the meantime, check out the story here, as well as the pics in this article. It looks like Eevee is more than ready to take on all comers in the ring. Let’s just hope he doesn’t turn on Omega, tho.