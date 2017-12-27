New Japan Pro Wrestling Game Announcement Coming Next Week

This year hasn’t seen too much video game wrestling action, save for the new Fire Pro Wrestling and WWE 2K18 from 2K Sports. But that’s bound to change next year, as a major new player will be entering the arena – New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The organization confirmed that a new video game is on the way, and while details haven’t been revealed as of yet, the official NJPW page indicates that a “video game announcement” will happen at 12:15 on January 3rd, 2018, during the Wrestle Kingdom 2018 Fan Festa.

Platforms for the game haven’t been confirmed yet, but both PC and PlayStation 4 could be safe bets, although there’s also a possibility that it could be coming to mobile.

The announcement will coincide with the company’s forthcoming Wrestle Kingdom 12 event, which takes place on January 4th and features some stellar superstar match-ups, including Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito and Kenny Omega versus Chris Jericho. (Drink it in, maaaaaan!)

We’ve seen New Japan Pro Wrestling superstars represented in earlier games, including an appearance by Okada in Yakuza 6, and several others set to make appearances in the forthcoming Yakuza Kiwami 2.

As for who’s developing the game, the question is certainly up in the air. However, we’ve kind of noticed Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada wearing a Bullet Club shirt as of late (as well as collaborating on a Bullet Club Tekken shirt, which I proudly own), so it wouldn’t surprise us if Bandai Namco was giving the game a shot.

We’ll bring you more details after the game is officially announced next week. And, oh, yeah, don’t miss Wrestle Kingdom. Omega vs. Jericho is going to be fire.