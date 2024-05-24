New Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Map Revealed

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is approaching its June release date, and as the alien Klowns prepare to invade and the Humans prepare to avoid being harvested the game's developers at IllFonic and Teravision Games are sharing plenty of exciting details that players can look forward to experiencing when this iconic horror franchise makes its video game debut. The latest reveal comes in a PlayStation Blog post, which introduces the Downtown Crescent Cove map.

The PlayStation blog that offers a look at the newest map includes a description that reads:

"This map has a wide-spanning open-air plaza as well as tighter building interiors to promote varied gameplay. Explore manmade and organic spaces while you maneuver around deserted vehicles strewn throughout. Take advantage of the higher points so you may peer over and through the avenues and alleyways. As you're making your way, you may discover the familiar Police Station or the Biker's alley, giving you the movie experience and immersing you further into the Killer Klowns universe."

Check out the beautifully neon Downtown Crescent Grove map in the gameplay video below, and read additional details on the PlayStation Blog post.

In Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, players can face-off against one another in a 3v7 format where three players take on the role of a Klown while seven humans try to escape being cocooned in a cotton candy nightmare. IllFonic describes the two different roles available as:

Klowns: cooperate in a team of three players, utilize unworldly abilities, hunt humans with zany weapons, and plan your alien invasion to harvest the population of Crescent Cove successfully.



Humans: explore the city for valuable loot and weapons, avoid getting captured by Klowns, and try to survive the alien invasion.



Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game invades PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on June 4th, and pre-ordering the game now will secure you a week of early access. ComicBook was able to preview the game earlier this month and had a lot of fun with the 3v7 format, both as a Klown and as a Human. Our first impressions noted the game is "as stylized and campy as you would hope a Killer Klowns video game would be, the maps are impressive, and the gameplay is perfectly straightforward."

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game offers full crossplay, so whatever platform you're on I'm sure I'll see you in Crescent Grove soon enough!