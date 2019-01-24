New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Gameplay Overview Video Continues to Excite

Not too much longer until everyone can enjoy the highly anticipated arrival of Kingdom Hearts III, though it seems that Square Enix isn’t quite done with ramping up that hype. In a new gameplay overview video from the studio, fans of the iconic series are getting a closer look than ever before at how the gameplay mechanics work.

The video above shows off some of the tid-bits we’ve seen previously, including Sora’s keyblade moves and special combos, but it also shows off more of the magical side to the new game. For fans of the second title in the franchise, the magic seems to work similarly to that of the second game while still maintaining the Disney charm.

We also get to see even more of the Gummi Ship and all of its improved customizations and what kind of mini-games are making their triumphant return. Plus, you can cook with Rataouille — and that’s just cool.

The video does show a few key changes, however. For instance, what we once new as “Summons” are now called “Links,” but they work in a similar fashion. Sora can Link up with other characters in order to gain extra aid throughout the story, which is something every Kingdom Hearts fan is already familiar with.

As for when fans can try out everything new for themselves, Kingdom Hearts III releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 24th The reviews for it have already begun pouring in and so far, everyone is loving it!

You can learn even more about the upcoming game with our previous coverage here, as well as a snippet from Square Enix below:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”