New LEGO Games, Collabs in Development as Part of a “Multi-Year Journey”

As a brand, LEGO first calls to mind the iconic colorful brick creations. However, LEGO has been a part of the video game experience for over 30 years. Ever since the release of LEGO: Fun to Build, gamers have been able to enjoy the brick building characters and gameplay in virtual spaces as well as physical ones. In recent years, this has expanded with brand partnerships like the two different LEGO Fortnite game modes and the ongoing LEGO renditions of popular franchises like Marvel, Harry Potter, and Star Wars. As part of discussing the annual financial results for the LEGO company, CEO Niels B. Christiansen made it clear that more games are on the way.

In 2024, nerdy collabs led the way for LEGO’s profits, with Star Wars continuing to be one of the most popular themes for physical sets. The LEGO Star Wars games continue to be some of the most popular video games, as well, showcasing something that LEGO wants to continue working towards moving forward. As reported by The Guardian, LEGO’s CEO wants to lean into “hybrid digital and physical experiences” with the brand moving forward. This is a response to the increasingly digital lives of the younger generation, which is adapting social media earlier than prior generations.

LEGO Fortnite’s life sim, brick life

This means that LEGO is looking at more ways to invest in the brand’s digital presence. The CEO went on to state that the company’s investment in digital offerings will be part of a new “multi-year journey.” No specific projects have been revealed just yet, but it certainly sounds like more video games are in development. Given the success of LEGO Fortnite, which now features both the original LEGO Odyssey and the newer LEGO Brick Life life sim mode, more experiments and collabs seem a likely path forward.

Will LEGO Be Leaning Into Live Service Games?

Given that big-brand collabs with names like Nintendo, Star Wars, and Harry Potter continue to be some of LEGO’s best sellers, new games under those brands seem a likely bet. When thinking about a hybrid experience, releasing physical sets with a video game tie-in is one possible direction that LEGO will go with future releases. That said, there’s one area that LEGO has yet to really explore, and with an emphasis on social media and digital experiences, it seems almost inevitable.

While many of the previous LEGO video games have had mobile versions, a true live-service mobile app like Pokemon GO hasn’t yet made its way to our phones. With many companies looking at live-service elements in games and the comment about the younger generation spending more time online, a mobile live-service game as part of the investment in digital experiences is one possible direction. Indeed, LEGO video game fans have been discussing the possibility of a live-service game for a while, with mixed opinions on whether it’d be a win or loss for the gaming division of the brand.

No one at LEGO has confirmed any live-service games in development, but Christiansen did note that the brand is “seeing a shift” and “trying to be right on it.” If keeping up with trends is in the plans and new collabs are already in development, it’s likely we will see some new directions from LEGO-branded video games in the future.

LEGO also plans to incorporate digital technology into its business models as well, using AI to try and forecast demand for products to avoid frustrating shortages. Given the recent Pokemon TCG of it all, that might not be a bad move. As for other technology changes and future video game announcements, it’s likely we’ll hear more as LEGO moves from looking back on 2024 to looking ahead.

