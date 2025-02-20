New LEGO Game Boy Details Leaked

Back in January, Nintendo and The LEGO Group announced a new set based on the original Game Boy handheld. The announcement was light on information, and didn’t even offer a glimpse at the build itself. However, a new leak has appeared online, revealing some new details about what to expect, including how much money Nintendo fans should be prepared to set aside when it arrives. According to the leakers over at Falconbricks, the Game Boy set will arrive on October 1st, it will cost $59.99, and it will include 421 bricks in total.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. However, Falconbricks has a pretty huge following, and has a proven track record. Last year, the leaker accurately provided the piece counts and price points for two Animal Crossing: New Horizons sets before LEGO had revealed those details. Hopefully that means the information about the LEGO Game Boy set is also accurate, and we can expect confirmation in the near future.

The LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree set was released last year for $299

If that price point is accurate, it will likely come as something of a relief for Nintendo fans. LEGO released some expensive Nintendo sets in 2024, including The Legend of Zelda: The Great Deku Tree, which was priced at $299. In a year where Nintendo has a new console set to arrive, hardcore fans of the company will likely appreciate having a set that’s aimed at older fans, yet doesn’t break the bank.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the LEGO Game Boy is what game will be represented on the system’s screen. The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set featured a TV with the original Super Mario Bros. depicted, and it’s possible we could similarly see Super Mario Land on the Game Boy’s screen. Tetris is also a possibility, given the game’s close association with the system. However, Nintendo does not own the rights to Tetris, so that might make it a bit less likely. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening also seems like a pretty safe bet. Of course, there’s the possibility that LEGO will just give the Game Boy a blank screen and no cartridge, though that would be a bit disappointing.

The original Game Boy was a hugely important system for Nintendo, and recently made ComicBook’s list of the 7 Best Nintendo Systems of All-Time. The handheld paved the road that eventually led to Nintendo Switch, and proved that great gaming experiences could be enjoyed in a portable format. It makes sense that LEGO chose the system as the next one to recreate in brick format, and it will be interesting to see if we get other Nintendo systems in the future. Collectors hoping for a LEGO Virtual Boy might have to wait a few years, but it doesn’t seem all that implausible!

