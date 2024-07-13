New Look at The Wolf Among Us 2 Shared for Telltale’s Anniversary

The Wolf Among Us 2 has been in-development since 2017, and while the game had been set for a 2023 release at some point, fans are still patiently waiting for a release date confirmation. Unfortunately, official updates for the game have been few and far between lately – the last trailer was unveiled in 2022 and since then The Wolf Among Us fans have been waiting for anything substantial to indicate the game’s development is moving along. Earlier this year an update did come in the form of a few screenshots from the game shared, and now the developers at Telltale who are crafting the game have provided some additional images. While screenshots can hardly be considered a major update by most people’s standards, it’s nice to see that The Wolf Among Us 2 is still in-development.

The two new images shared come from the official Telltale Games X (formerly Twitter) account in celebration of the studio’s anniversary. “Today’s a big day for us,” the post begins. “It marks the anniversary of the OG Telltale’s founding.We wouldn’t be back without you.So, thanks, and enjoy some new TWAU2 screens to start your weekend right.”

The new screenshots give a new look at the protagonist of the game franchise, Bigby Wolf, with a serious expression, likely facing serious circumstances given the overall mood and tone of the images. The first image shows Bigby in a snow-covered outdoor landscape, while the second shows him using that excellent eyesight to examine an object indoors. Bigby Wolf was also shown in some of the screenshots released in April of this year, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the franchise from being excited about the photographic reunion with the protagonist – in the replies on social media, fans were quick to express their excitement both toward seeing Bigby himself and an update on the game.

While the update confirms Telltale is still moving toward completing the game and releasing the long-awaited sequel to 2013’s first installment to the franchise, the post doesn’t give any sort of indicator as to when the game’s release can be expected. As mentioned earlier, at one point The Wolf Among Us 2 was set for a release in 2023, so it’s not a wild thought to say that there’s a chance we still may see the game release this year – though now that we’re in the back half of 2024, if Telltale is planning on releasing the game in the next few months, announcements could be expected soon.