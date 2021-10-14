New Marvel Tabletop Game Announced

Marvel fans have some great games to choose from in the tabletop realm, and now that list is about to get a little bigger. Roxley Games recently revealed that their popular Dice Throne franchise is teaming up with Marvel for a brand new edition of their hit game, and Marvel Dice Throne is heading to Kickstarter on October 25th. No other details on the Kickstarter or the new Marvel version of Dice Throne were revealed just yet, but hopefully, as things get closer to the big launch we’ll get some details on which heroes the core game will include, any updated mechanics, and what heroes or villains will possibly be utilized as stretch goals in the campaign. In the meantime, you can check out the teaser video in the post below.

For those unfamiliar with Dice Throne, it very much lives up to its name, as your chosen hero (of which there are many to choose from now) has five unique dice to roll, and those rolls allow you to attack your foes and activate your character’s unique abilities on any given turn.

You can choose from characters that range from Treants and Moon Elves to Gunslingers and Vampire Lords, and now you’ll be able to throw Marvel heroes and villains into the mix. Most likely core heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Thor will be in the mix, but hopefully, we’ll get to see characters like Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, and other unique characters make their debuts as well.

You can find the official description for Dice Throne below.

“A heart-pumping, fast-playing game of skilled card play and dice manipulation. The game is played over a series of rounds where you will be rolling your hero’s dice up to 3 times. You will use the combination of dice symbols or numbers to activate your hero’s abilities to attack your opponent(s).

Dice Throne is a game of intriguing dice, tactical card play, powerful heroes, and unique abilities.

It’s a fast-paced 2-6 player combat game (1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 2v2v2, or free-for-all). Select from a variety of heroes that play and feel completely distinct from one another. Attack opponents and activate abilities by rolling your hero’s unique set of five dice. Accumulate combat points and spend them on cards that have a large range of effects, such as granting permanent hero upgrades, applying status effects, and manipulating dice directly (yours, your teammate’s, or even your opponent’s).”

