New Mod Adds Keanu Reeves to Metal Gear Solid V

The modding community is always coming up with new and exciting ways to improve video games via the addition of something actually useful, or something along the likes of bringing Shrek or Thomas the Tank Engine to any given title. Then again, those are always useful for a good laugh. That said, while the Internet is currently fixated on Keanu Reeves, it would appear that he has begun to make his way to other video games outside of Fortnite and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. Thanks to a recent mod to pop up, he can now be added to Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Thanks to modder “JinMarr” over on Nexus Mods, fans can now bring Keanu Reeves to Metal Gear Solid V in two variants. Most notably, and what many folks acknowledge him as these days, John Wick is one of the characters that is added, tuxedo and all. The other, of course, is Reeves as Johnny Silverhand, the lead singer of fictional rock band Samurai from Cyberpunk 2077.

The mod is available now, and for those looking to jump back into Metal Gear Solid V as either John Wick or Johnny Silverhand, you can find it right here along with directions on how to install it. As for Reeves’ upcoming adventure as Silverhand in the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, here’s more:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

When it comes to Metal Gear Solid V, however, the game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe we are about to see an onslaught of Keanu Reeves' characters making their way to video games? If so, which one do you hope is next, and for which game?

