New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Character Reveal, Kombat Kast Coming Tomorrow

While the Mortal Kombat 11 roster was apparently revealed through a leak, that isn’t stopping NetherRealm Studios from keeping the hype train rolling, as they have announced when the next Kombat Kast will take place.

Taking to Twitter, the official Mortal Kombat 11 account shared the details regarding this week’s Kombat Kast, which will take place at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6th.

Care for another reveal? Tomorrow’s the day! Tune in for the next #kombatkast, 3pm CST, 1pm PST. #MK11 //t.co/1JfiaXY8kP pic.twitter.com/at5Q2DbjYo — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 5, 2019

After the roster leak, many are wondering exactly what the team has in store for fans. Of course, even if the leak is accurate, we imagine they’ll continue to officially reveal the characters. After all, we still have to see them in action to get the full effect.

Naturally, fans have a few guesses as to who we’ll be seeing in the Kombat Kast tomorrow:

I know he got leaked but, I wanna see his official reveal! pic.twitter.com/HvNrBYE78I — Double D (@Dope_Donuts_) March 5, 2019

Cmon guys, he deserves it! (Should be given some more importance tbh, he’s a klassic). He has been and should always be in pic.twitter.com/EupZH2yq5N — Lost_Soul (@Quirossoul) March 5, 2019

As for who will be revealed, we’ll just have to wait until the Kombat Kast tomorrow. Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Who do you think the spotlight will be put on during the next Kombat Kast? Will it be a returning character or one of the new fighters featured in Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

