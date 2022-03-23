Netflix Games Reveals New Title for April 2022

As is typical, Netflix has announced the new slate of titles coming to the streaming service as well as those that are leaving next month. As is less typical, the announcement also indicates that a new video game will be heading to the platform as part of the relatively new Netflix Games initiative. More specifically, the April 2022 announcements for Netflix include the fact that the video game Relic Hunters: Rebels is coming soon to the service.

“Shoot and dash through colorful levels while crafting and upgrading dozens of weapons,” Netflix’s description of Relic Hunters: Rebels reads in part. “Defeat the Ducan Empire and bring peace to a divided planet.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out a screenshot of Relic Hunters: Rebels, provided by Netflix, below:

Relic Hunters: Rebels is far from the first video game available on the service. Netflix Games, if you’re not familiar, basically allows anyone that is subscribed to Netflix in general access to a number of video games on Android and iOS devices. No further purchase or subscription is needed, and there are no ads or in-app purchases in the titles Netflix adds to its games lineup. So far, these have largely been what would be considered casual mobile games, but Netflix has been making moves to beef up its library by, for example, acquiring Oxenfree II: Lost Signals developer Night School Studio.

Relic Hunters: Rebels is from developer Rogue Snail and far from the first Relic Hunters title from the team. That said, Rebels is specifically a mobile-exclusive shooter/looter/RPG featuring the Relic Hunters and looks like it has not yet been released anywhere and will possibly be first on Netflix.

As noted above, Netflix Games is available globally on both Android and iOS devices with players being able to find the various games in the various application storefronts to download with the addition to the Netflix app itself. It is unclear exactly when Relic Hunters: Rebels will launch for Netflix Games, but the indication seems to be some point next month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

What do you think about Netflix adding more and more video games to its service? Are you excited to check out Relic Hunters: Rebels when it comes to the streaming platform? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!