New Nintendo Direct Officially Coming This Week

A new Nintendo Direct has been announced for this week, and will take place on Thursday, August 31st at 7 a.m. PT. While fans might be hoping to see some game announcements, it seems that this one will be focused solely on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, offering about 15 minutes of information on the new game. Nintendo has been known to have Nintendo Direct presentations in the month of September, and it's unclear if this video is taking the place of that, or if we might see an additional presentation next month.

The announcement from Nintendo can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers can watch the Nintendo Direct when it airs right here.

Join us for an in-depth look at Mario's latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct!



📆 August 31st

🕓 7am PT / 10am ET

⏳ Roughly 15 minutes



Watch the #SuperMarioBrosWonder #NintendoDirect here: https://t.co/cLiWEN2hHd

What is Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the next 2D sidescrolling game starring Mario. The game marks the first wholly-new 2D Mario game since 2012's New Super Mario Bros. U. Set to release on October 20th, the game seems to be a major departure from more recent 2D Mario games. Notably, the announcement trailer featured a much more animated take on the property! Despite this, the game does not seem to be directly inspired by The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, from everything shown so far, it does look like the kind of game that will be perfect for those that enjoyed the film.

What major Nintendo Switch games are coming out this year?

(Photo: Nintendo, Square)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is probably the biggest Nintendo Switch exclusive set to release before the end of 2023, but there are several other major games coming in the next few months. October will also see the release of Detective Pikachu Returns, while November will see the release of WarioWare: Move It! and Super Mario RPG. In 2023, Switch users can also look forward to DLC for several first-party games, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

What will 2024 bring for Nintendo Switch?

So far, Nintendo has announced just two first-party games set to release in 2024: a remaster of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, and a new game starring Princess Peach. Rumors have suggested that Nintendo will release a new video game console in the second half of 2024, so it's possible that the Switch era could come to a close. Metroid Prime 4 is Nintendo's only currently announced Switch game without a release window. It's possible the game could end up being pushed to the company's next system (as we've seen in the past), or the game could be released as the last "major" Switch title. There's no way of knowing right now, so fans will just have to wait patiently as more information is revealed.

Are you looking forward to this week's Nintendo Direct? Do you plan on picking up Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!