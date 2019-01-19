New PlayStation 5 Details Leaked Including CPU Changes and Continued AMD Use

Despite not having any official announcement other than casual talk, rumors and leaks continue to pour in about what’s next for Sony with the PlayStation 5. The latest rumor seems to clear up a few rumors about specs, as well as seemingly confirming their continued dedication to AMD.

According to a recent report from PCGamesN, a new product code for the new AMD silicone bound for the PS5 has apparently been leaked. The code that was found reads: 2G16002CE8JA2_32/10/10_13E9. Within it, holds details of what the next generation will have to offer – at least potentially.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2G16002CE8JA2_32/10/10_13E9 Decode (Update)

2 = ES1

1600 = Sony Custom SoC (PS5?)

2C = TDP

E = Package

8 = 8C

J = Cache Size

A2 = A2 Stepping (?)

32 = 3.2Ghz (Boost)

10 = 1.0Ghz (Base)

10 = iGPU Clock? (1Ghz?)

13E9 = PCI-ID : Navi 10LITE (GFX1000/1001).//t.co/NaLjNqNsvB — 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) January 18, 2019

As with all leaks, it’s important to take the information with a grain of salt. Especially in this case, where the source isn’t that well-established. That being said, the biggest takeaway is that this seems to confirm that Sony will use AMD’s Zen once more – though a slightly outdated version since the production reportedly began before the newest model was released.

Though not a huge upgrade, it does also look like it will be above what the PlayStation 4 Pro offers – which should be no surprise. The point of a new generation is better than the last, so hardware upgrades are a necessity.

To check out the full breakdown, you can read the rest of the report right here.

From previous leaks we’ve also learned that Sony is considering backwards compatibility for its next console, as well as some incredible fan-made concept art. You can learn even more about what the next wave of platforms will potentially offer with our Community Hub right here.

What do you hope to see from the ‘PlayStation 5’? Any features that you feel should have been added long before now? Sound off with your next-generation dreams – and concerns – in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the recently revealed possibilities! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!