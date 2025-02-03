Borderlands 4 Teases “Billions” of Weapons and Items

One of the main draws to Gearbox Software and 2K Games’ comedic looter shooter Borderlands is the vast amount of weapons found on Pandora. From the typical assault rifle to shotguns that shoot five explosive rounds at one time, there are tons of weapons to add to the arsenal. Borderlands 3 boasted a whopping one billion guns, thanks to the numerous combinations possible between all the game’s weapon manufacturers. It seems the next entry, Borderlands 4, is set to have even more weapon combinations, giving “billions” of weapons at players’ disposal.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, senior project producer Anthony Nicholson detailed Gearbox’s drive to create more weapons to the ever-growing arsenal of the series. He says the studio is “always adding more guns, manufacturers, legendary weapons and opportunities for customization and player expression.” He continued by saying, “Borderlands 4 will feature billions of weapons and accessories for players to acquire,” confirming the next entry is set to have the series’ largest weapon selection to date.

Nicholson was also asked if the weapon rarity system would see any changes or upgrades in Borderlands 4. This particular facet hasn’t really changed much since the first entry which was released back in 2009. Nicholson did not confirm if changes to this system would be made in this entry, but does state the studio “want[s] to create exciting moments when a rare weapon, item, or something altogether unexpected drops.”

The first official reveal for Borderlands 4 was teased by Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford in early December last year claiming the trailer was “badass af.” Allegedly, Pitchford was not supposed to speak about the reveal, to which he said, “if you don’t hear from me in a week, please call 911.”

Not too long after Pitchford’s tease, Borderlands 4 gameplay was shown off at The Game Awards 2024. Not much was shown in the teaser, but it did provide the first look of what to expect from the next entry in the beloved first-person shooter franchise, as well as a very broad 2025 release window.

Upon revealing the teaser trailer, a fan-favorite feature of the series was confirmed to return in Borderlands 4. Since the series began with the original entry, split-screen co-op has been available as an option for players that want to bring a friend along for their adventures in Pandora. Gearbox confirmed two-player split-screen co-op will be available at launch. Additionally, up to four-player online co-op will be available.

Borderlands 4 is scheduled to launch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2025. It can be wishlisted now on digital storefronts.

“Borderlands 4 brings intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons to an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant,” reads the game’s official description. “Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities.”

“Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high,” continues the description. “Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet.”