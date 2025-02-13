PlayStation Has Already Announced its Next State of Play

PlayStation’s next State of Play is already in the works and fans won’t have to wait too long for it. PlayStation is a gaming juggernaut and is one of the few pillars holding the entire industry up. Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Valve (in its own special way) are some of the biggest gaming companies in the world as they not only produce games, but also control how we play in them in many ways. Their platforms are the way we experience all the great games. These consoles are also often tasked with helping market a lot of other studios’ games and giving them big platforms to spread their message.

These often come in the form of things like Xbox Showcases, PlayStation State of Plays, or Nintendo Directs. Companies used to only do big shows a couple times a year at E3 and Gamescom, but the format has changed. Instead of doing big, expensive, and live press conferences which are extremely costly and run the risk of errors in front of millions of people, these companies have switched to pre-recorded broadcasts. Earlier today, PlayStation held its first State of Play for 2025 which had a lot of great new looks at highly anticipated games. While the show was pretty jam-packed, PlayStation has already confirmed its next State of Play.

PlayStation’s Next State of Play Is Just a Few Months Away

PlayStation’s next State of Play was announced during today’s broadcast, much to the surprise of fans. After debuting a new trailer for Borderlands 4 alongside a release date, it was confirmed that Borderlands 4 will be the subject of the next State of Play. That means it’s extremely unlikely that the next PlayStation State of Play will feature any other games, especially anything that’s not related to Borderlands. The Borderlands 4 State of Play will debut sometime during the spring, so likely around April or May. It’s not exactly clear how long the show will be or what will be featured, but there will probably be a big, extended gameplay demo to highlight Borderland 4‘s gameplay changes.

It’s not uncommon for PlayStation to do State of Plays centered around one game. The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and some other games have all had dedicated State of Plays over the years. However, it is pretty rare that a non-PlayStation exclusive gets this treatment. Typically, a third-party studio would just present this information on its own broadcast. It seems likely that PlayStation secured some kind of marketing rights with Borderlands 4, meaning they’ll be helping push it a lot harder as the game gets closer to release.

Borderlands 4 is slated to release on September 23rd, which incidentally also helps narrow down the release window for GTA 6. Both games are being published by the same company, Take-Two Interactive, which has a stacked year. GTA 6 is slated to release in the fall and now it’s looking more and more like it will debut in late October or early November to allow space for Borderlands 4 to breathe. However, that’s purely speculative based on all the info we have right now.