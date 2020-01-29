Epic Pokemon Skateboards Featuring Pikachu, Mewtwo, and More Are on the Way

The Pokemon Company International has officially announced a new series of limited edition Pokemon-themed skateboards from renowned skateboard crafter Bear Walker. The custom capsule collection features a number of different popular Pokemon in various poses and colors, and is scheduled to launch next month. It’s a good time to be a skateboarder that also likes Pokemon!

More specifically, the skateboards that have been announced include the likenesses of Charizard, Gengar, Gyarados, Mewtwo, and Pikachu. It’s unclear exactly how much each individual skateboard might cost, but the collection launches on PokemonCenter.com on February 11th. You can keep an eye on the collection right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Pokémon is highly recognizable with a massive fanbase in the skateboard community, including myself, so for this collection I wanted to make more than a traditional branded deck,” Bear Walker said as part of the press release announcing the capsule collection. “I’m setting out to make functional works of art featuring Pokémon and iconography that fans love in the custom style my decks are known for.”

“PokemonCenter.com is on a mission to deliver new and unique ways for Pokémon fans to express their passion for the brand with premium merchandise and this collaboration with Bear Walker is the perfect way to continue delivering on this promise,” Cindy Ruppenthal, director of e-commerce at The Pokémon Company International, said as part of the same press release. “We couldn’t be more excited to show fans what Bear has planned for these Pokémon skateboards featuring his famous eye for meticulous craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovation.”

What do you think of Walker’s boards? Are you interested in getting one? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

All of the Pokemon Center X Bear Walker skateboard collection is set to launch on February 11th on PokemonCenter.com. As of now, no exact prices have been announced for the individual skateboards. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.

Keep scrolling to check out all of the various Pokemon Center X Bear Walker limited edition custom skateboards in all their individual glory!

Bear Walker

Charizard

Gengar

Gyarados

Mewtwo

Pikachu