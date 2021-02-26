New Pokemon Snap Trailer Released

✖

Nintendo has released a new trailer for New Pokemon Snap. With the release of New Pokemon Snap coming up in just a few months, Nintendo has released a new trailer giving fans a better look at the upcoming Pokemon photo-taking game. The trailer was part of Nintendo's latest Pokemon Presents celebration aired in celebration of the series' 25th anniversary which highlights just how big the company expects this long-awaited spin-off to be. The trailer showed off a couple of different Pokemon like Hoothoot and Tyranitar, while also showing off a few of the game's brand new features.

For those who’ve been wanting to see more gameplay from the New Pokemon Snap game, the latest trailer had exactly that. It showed players embarking on their photographic journeys while snapping shots of different Pokemon like the ones mentioned above, some others we’ve already seen before, and elusive ones like Celebi. One new feature that was confirmed was the use of something called an “Illumina Orb” that’ll let illuminate Pokemon and make them glow when the orbs are used on them. Doing so will allow players to get better pictures in low-light settings.

Photo scores, Illumina orbs, a new rival, and more. Let’s zoom in on what you’ll discover in #NewPokemonSnap! 📸 pic.twitter.com/tZ2hwTEGB2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 26, 2021

Sharing pictures is also a bit easier than it was in the original Pokemon Snap since players will be able to share their images quickly online after taking them. Each picture will still net scores for how well players did in capturing the image as well, so expect to be scored on all of the shots you take.

Like in the original game, New Pokemon Snap players will explore an area filled with wild Pokemon while taking photos of them from the safety of their moving pod, named NEO-ONE. The game will be set in the brand new Lental region, and players will explore a new Illumina phenomenon that causes both plants and Pokemon to glow. One example of this (showing the Meganium mentioned above) can be seen in trailer. Over the course of the game, players will build a Photodex of Pokemon, with photos scored based on the Pokemon's poses, how large they appear, how directly they’re facing you, and their placement within the frame. As players take more photos, they might discover some Pokemon behaving differently than they did before.

New Pokemon Snap will be released as part of Pokemon's 25th anniversary celebration which is underway now. Plenty of other announcements such as the confirmed remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl can be expected from the event as well.

New Pokemon Snap will be released on April 30, 2021.