How Many Pokemon Are in New Pokemon Snap?

New Pokemon Snap contains a surprisingly diverse collection of Pokemon from every generation - with over 200 Pokemon in the game's official Photodex. One of the biggest questions surrounding New Pokemon Snap concerns the number of Pokemon in the game. Nintendo already confirmed that New Pokemon Snap would have over 200 species of Pokemon in the game, but many fans are hoping to get a firm idea of how many Pokemon are in the game before they consider purchasing it at full price. We can confirm that New Pokemon Snap has a total of 214 Pokemon species, ranging from perennial favorites like Bulbasaur and Pikachu to more vague Pokemon like Beheeyem and Woobat.

While the original Pokemon Snap game was beloved by many Pokemon fans, one of the persistent criticisms of that game is that it only contains around 60 different Pokemon species. Although New Pokemon Snap technically contains a smaller percentage of available Pokemon when compared to the original (the first Pokemon Snap contained 41.7% of all Pokemon available at the time, while the new game has only 23.8% of all Pokemon species), we feel that most fans won't complain that the game has more courses and more total Pokemon than the original. Each route is jam-packed with tons of different Pokemon and you'll spend hours trying to find all the different Pokemon and observe their different behaviors.

New Pokemon Snap is set in the Lental Region, a brand new Pokemon region comprised by a series of islands. Players will investigate the Illumina phenomenon, which causes Pokemon to glow, and unlock the various mysteries of the region. Our review of New Pokemon Snap described the game as "an impressive re-debut for the Pokemon Snap franchise and should hopefully give Nintendo and The Pokemon Company motivation to make additional Pokemon Snap games."

New Pokemon Snap is available on the Nintendo Switch now.