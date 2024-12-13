Mysterious New Project by Shadow of the Colossus Creator Announced

Stand once again on the shoulders of giants. Fumito Ueda of genDESIGN announced their latest project, which is untitled as of yet. The trailer sees a young individual climb aboard a gigantic robot as the clock ticks down from 60 seconds. While we may not know exactly what is going on, it can be noted that the shockwave impact seems to have demolished the once-standing robot, leaving the individual and the upper head of the robot safe. The game looks to incorporate sci-fi dystopian aspects to it, separating itself from the other games that Ueda has made before. This marks the second title coming from genDESIGN, with its debut being 2016’s The Last Guardian.

Fumito Ueda is an icon in the video game industry, having been the mastermind behind some of the most iconic gaming titles. His work has achieved cult status thanks to his minimalist approach to storytelling and self-constructed language.

His distinct identity was first brought to life in his role as director and lead designer of Ico in 2003. Once he began leading Team Ico, Shadow of the Colossus was constructed, being released in 2005. The title was praised for its HDR lighting and minimalist gameplay.

His next project, The Last Guardian was announced at E3 2009 by showcasing early footage under the name Project Trico. Fast forward six years, the game was showcased to the E3 2015 audience under the name The Last Guardian. It was also announced that production moved to Ueda’s founded studio, genDESIGN. The company is comprised of Ueda and former staff members of Team Ico. While the action-adventure went through a rough development, the game was officially released in 2016 to positive reviews.