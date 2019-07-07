New PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Games To Play This Week

July is notoriously pretty slow in terms of game releases, especially of the big AAA variety. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t new games worth checking out on your Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, or Xbox One. In fact, each week there’s a few new releases that at the very least are worth taking a quick gander at. There’s nothing that’s going to blow your away or change your life for this week, but there’s some neat games releasing and who knows, maybe even some 2019 sleeper hits.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the notable new releases you should peep. Note: only new releases (including remasters and remakes) are included. Ports are included in a round-up at the end. Note Two: Early Access games also won’t be on here. Note Three: this is not an exhaustive list of releases by any means, however, it’s ordered by release date.

Dr. Mario World

“Match capsules with viruses and watch them disappear! Simply match three objects of the same color vertically or horizontally to clear them. Take your time, because each puzzling stage’s configuration of viruses must be cleared using a limited number of capsules.”

Release Date: July 10

Platforms: Mobile devices

Blazing Chrome

“In Blazing Chrome, machines rule the world and the few humans left are on the edge of total extermination, lacking power, prestige or status among their metal and circuits overlords. Bring your best pal and kick some metal butts to free the humankind while enjoying a classic run’n’gun, fully loaded with action and exciting fights!”

Release Date: July 11

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Dragon Quest Builders 2

“To stop the worshippers of an ancient evil, you must join forces with the mysterious Malroth and build a ravaged world into the realm of your dreams. In this RPG adventure, you’ll explore huge islands, gather and craft with materials, design towns, level them up, and defend them from monsters and bosses alongside townspeople. As you progress, you’ll unearth crafting and building recipes. Dash, glide, swim, fast travel, and play in optional first-person perspective as you try to find them all.”

Release Date: July 12

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PS4

Ports Round-Up:

They Are Billions:

“They Are Billions is a strategy game in a distant future about building and managing human colonies after a zombie apocalypse destroyed almost all of human kind. Now there are only a few thousand humans left alive that must struggle to survive under the threat of the infection. Billions of infected roam around the world in massive swarms seeking the last living human colonies.”

Release Date: July 9

Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One (already available on PC)

Lethal League Blaze:

“Lethal League Blaze is an intense, high speed ball game, with unique characters, outta sight sounds and none of that weak shit. In Shine City, the anti-gravity ball game has long been illegal. The group who kept playing was dubbed the Lethal League. Even now, with their sport pushed underground, players and crews compete in the League for challenge and respect.”

Release Date: July 12

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One (already available on PC)

God Eater 3:

“How does it feel to give up your humanity? Become a God Eater today and be the last chance for our survival! You will enlist in battle, defeat the Ash Aragami, and prevent an apocalypse… “

Release Date: July 12

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (already available on PC and PS4)