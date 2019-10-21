New Video Games Out This Week: Call of Duty, The Outer Worlds, and More

You smell that? That’s the smell of Call of Duty week. That’s right, the inevitable best-selling game of the year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is set to arrive very soon, and as a result, many games have opted against releasing this week. Despite this, there are a few noteworthy games dropping over the next few days, including two pretty notable titles releasing the same day Modern Warfare hits. In addition to the popular first-person shooter returning, this week in video games will take players to space, back to a PS1 classic, and into the ring with the Undertaker.

That said, here are all the noteworthy releases coming this week that are worth, at the very least, checking out a trailer of. As always, it’s important to keep in mind that this is far from an exhaustive list of new releases. Nobody has time for that. However, this is a rundown of the most salient new releases, plus a few notable ports. Further, while expansions, remasters, and remakes are included, games going into Early Access or not. Lastly, mobile games that aren’t also coming to other platforms aren’t usually included, however, every now and again exceptions are made.

PICK OF THE WEEK:Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Pitch: “The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.”

Developer: Infinity Ward

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: October 25

RUNNER UP: The Outer Worlds

Pitch: “The Outer Worlds is a new single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: October 25

MediEvil

Pitch: “Re-live the original adventure on PlayStation 4. The beloved fan-favorite has been completely remade from the grave up, blending classic gameplay with stunning visuals, all in eye-popping 4K! Step into the bones of Sir Daniel Fortesque, a slightly-inept (and long dead) knight accidentally resurrected by his greatest enemy, the evil sorcerer Zarok. With a second chance to foil his greatest foe, Dan will once again set out to save the kingdom of Gallowmere and earn his place as a true hero.”

Developer: Other Ocean

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: October 25

WWE 2K20

Pitch: “Your favorite WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers and NXT’s best will join the festivities and celebrate the rebirth of the WWE 2K franchise! WWE 2K20 will feature key gameplay improvements, streamlined controls, and the most fun and creatively expansive entry in the franchise to date.”

Developer: Visual Concepts

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: October 22

Moons of Madness

Pitch: “A mysterious signal has been recorded coming from the red planet. The message confounded Orochi scientists. Their analysts broke it down and determined it was of intelligent origin. Orochi management immediately concluded that the discovery was too sensitive for public knowledge and moved to keep it hidden. In secret, the corporation began construction of Trailblazer Alpha, a state-of-the-art Mars research outpost designed to identify the true nature of the message. You are Shane Newehart, an engineer stationed at Trailblazer Alpha and your security clearance means you are completely unaware of the existence of the mysterious signal. Your job is simply to keep the lights on until the transport ship Cyrano arrives bringing with it a new team to take over your duties.”

Developer: Rock Pocket Games

Platforms: PC (coming to PS4 and Xbox One on January 21, 2020)

Release Date: October 22

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Pitch: “Rean Schwarzer uncovers a dark plot that threatens his homeland. To face their enemies, he must prepare a new generation of heroes as an instructor at a new branch campus and guide them towards victory.”

Developer: Nihon Falcom

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: October 22

PORTS ROUNDUP:

DARK DEVOTION:

Pitch: “Explore the secrets of a mysterious fallen temple and put your Templar faith to the test in Dark Devotion, where no sacrifice is too great in praise of your God. Measure your devotion and your bravery by journeying into deepest darkness for answers to questions that will challenge your very existence.”

Developer: Hibernian Workshop

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PS4 (already available on: PC)

Release Date: October 24

SKULLGIRLS 2ND ENCORE:

Pitch: “Skullgirls is a fast-paced 2-D fighting game that puts players in control of fierce warriors in an extraordinary Dark Deco world. Featuring all-new game systems which test the skills of veteran fighting game fans while also making the genre enjoyable and accessible to newcomers.”

Developer: Lab Zero Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (already available on: PC, PS4, and PlayStation Vita)

Release Date: October 22

