New PUBG Event Pass Bonus XP Event Announced as an Apology to Players

The team behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently deployed a new Event Pass feature to their battle royale game, not unlike Fortnite’s Battle Pass. Unfortunately due to extended maintenance periods, bugs, and overall instability – not all players got to enjoy the feature that they decided to take part in. Bluehole is aware of this and they announced how they are planning to make it right.

“The Event Pass was debuted as a time limited event and unfortunately, due to service instability, longer maintenance times, and some bugs with some of the missions themselves, some players had difficulty enjoying the new content to its fullest extent,” read their official blog post over on Steam. “These issues will all be taken into consideration during future content planning and we thank you for your patience as we work through the kinks of this brand new system.”

The Event Pass itself was meant to be an interesting new way for players to track their progress made in-game and earn exclusive loot outside of the usual crate system. Just like Fortnite’s Battle Pass, it’s a way to show those stripes to other players and keep track of hardcore in-game dedication. That is … if it worked the way it was meant to. Luckily the team has taken all of the feedback to heart and as part of their apology, they are offering a new event to help out players gain a few more levels before July 21st.

This is what you need to know:

Simply log into the game between 7/13 and 7/15 and you will be given a one-time bonus of 400XP.

Duration: 7/13 5pm ~ 7/15 5pm PDT | 7/14 02:00 ~ 7/16 02:00 CEST | 7/14 09:00 ~ 7/16 09:00 KST

We are also providing a daily login bonus of 200XP on 7/15 through 7/20 (7/16 through 7/21 for CEST and KST). Simply login each day to receive your bonus!

Login bonus days reset at 5pm PDT | 2am CEST| 9am KST.

1. Bonus XP will appear as a pop-up once you log into the game.

2. Bonus XP Event 1 is a one-time reward for a total of 400XP.

3. Bonus XP Event 2 can be redeemed once per day, for a total of 1200XP.

4. If you have any trouble receiving these bonus rewards, please contact customer service.

Sale of the Premium Event Pass will end on 7/19 7pm PDT | 7/20 04:00 CEST | 7/20 11:00 KST

Sale of the 5 Level Booster item will end on 7/21 5pm PDT | 7/22 02:00 CEST | 7/22 09:00 KST

The Event Pass: Sanhok Season will end on 7/21 5pm PDT | 7/22 02:00 CEST | 7/22 09:00 KST

Reward Settlement: 7/21 5pm ~ 7/28 5pm PDT | 7/22 02:00 ~ 7/29 02:00 CEST | 7/22 09:00 ~ 7/29 09:00 KST

“During the reward settlement period, you will have the chance to claim any remaining rewards or XP. You will not be able to acquire any unclaimed rewards or XP after the settlement period is over, so make sure you claim all outstanding rewards before that period is over.”

It’s good that they are aware of what went wrong and are looking to make it a little less bothersome for players. Hopefully their future updates will correct these issues going forward.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now on Steam and Xbox One.