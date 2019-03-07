New ‘Rage 2’ Trailer Shows Off the ‘Wasteland Superhero’ As He Rains Down Justice

Bethesda just revealed a brand new trailer for their upcoming Rage 2 open-world game and it brings back a familiar face for the franchise in addition to a closer look at the title’s protagonist and how they aren’t messing around when it comes to dealing out some major justice.

The latest trailer also shows off even more of the game’s weaponry and damage output, showing off even more of the combos we’ve previously seen in addition to some heavy duty vehicles and firearms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also get a chance to see the “Wasteland Superhero” square up against The Authority in addition to the many ways players can take on different combat scenarios … including that glorious windstick.

Rage 2 will be available for all to enjoy when it releases on May 14th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

For more about the game:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist,” Bethesda said about Rage 2. “As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

Thoughts on everything we’ve seen so far of Rage 2? Any thoughts, feelings, or concerns? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!