Does Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Have Multiple Endings?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an emotionally harrowing RPG adventure that puts players in the shoes of four characters trying to stop what seems to be a horrible evil. However, not everything is straightforward, and many actions seem to be set up for some sort of consequence. With so much at stake, players may be wondering how many outcomes are possible in the game.

Time is running out in Lumiere, a town held hostage by a magical being called “The Paintress”. Every year, she stands and paints a new number on the rocks far beyond the shores of the dock, counting down towards tragedy. To make matters worse, all people in the town who are of the age painted on the rock are erased, leaving a small, very young population to fight for an uncertain future.

The stakes in Clair Obscur aren’t small, and players do have the ability to influence the story’s very specific choices. Doing so will lead to different outcomes at the game’s conclusion.

Does Clair Obscur Have Multiple Endings?

Yes, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has multiple endings. Players have the ability to trigger two different endings depending on how they handle key events near the end of the game.

At this time, there are no secret or additional endings that can be triggered, even with the use of specific items or the completion of side quests.

Are There Good and Bad Endings in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Maelle studies the enemy and prepares to parry.

No, there aren’t good and bad endings. Both endings have different consequences, but there isn’t a “good” or “evil” route. The choices made to trigger either ending don’t have clear moral alignment, and will rely on what the play believes is the best route for the characters.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 doesn’t put players in the role of a hero. Early interviews with the developers explained that each of the Expedition’s members is are person. They have flaws, personal alignments, and goals that make their choices morally grey at times. This is part of what makes the story engaging and addictive – the characters are fairly unpredictable, and the “correct” choices aren’t always clear.

Despite the uncertainty that may come with whichever ending the player might trigger, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 does an amazing job of ensuring that players feel the weight of their decisions and how those choices impact the plot.