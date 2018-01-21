New Rampage Trailer Features More Rock, Monster Mayhem

A lot of fans are wondering how the latest video game-to-film adaptation, Rampage will turn out, but with the star power of Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle‘s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on board, it’s sure to do some damage to the box office. And now, a new trailer, which premiered during today’s Jacksonville Jaguars/New England Patriots, gives us a better idea of just what kind of chaos we can expect.

The film, directed by Brad Peyton, focuses on three creatures that suddenly grow massive in size due to a mysterious experiment, including George, a beloved ape that’s cared for by Johnson’s character. In the hopes of keeping the creatures in one piece and fighting off against a military conspiracy, Johnson must also keep the creatures from tearing Chicago to pieces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new trailer, which can be seen above, features a little more action than what we saw in the previous trailer, including the introduction of George as he comes out of his cave, more massive in size, as well as a closer look at the Godzilla-style creature that emerges from the water. And then there’s the gigantic wolf, who apparently now has a way to fly, thanks to wings that are attached to his arms. (And Johnson comments as such, watching as it comes flying through a building.)

The trailer is a bit brief, like most TV spots are, but it does build some genuine excitement for the film, and also gives us a peek at the co-stars in the film, including Naomie Harris, who will help Johnson “save the world” as he puts it; along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead fame, working alongside the mysterious military group.

The effects for the film look pretty outstanding, especially with a new shot showing Johnson’s helicopter narrowly missing the gaping maw of the sea creature. There’s also plenty of action on “Rock”‘s part, as he subdues a couple of soldiers with ease, thanks to a really big arm.

Watch the trailer above to get your dose of arcade nostalgia and beasty destruction, and prepare for Rampage when it hits theaters on April 20, 2018!