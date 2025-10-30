Major New R.E.P.O. Update Released With Tons of Changes

A substantial new update for R.E.P.O. has been released today on Steam. Since arriving in early access at the start of 2025, R.E.P.O. has continued to get new patches at a steady cadence to improve the co-op horror title further. Now, the game’s second “major” update has been let loose and has added a ton of new content that players can dig into just in time for Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable right now, R.E.P.O. update version 0.3.0 is one of the biggest that the game has ever received. This patch, which is dubbed “The Monster Update”, notably adds 10 new enemy types to R.E.P.O.. These new baddies are joined by additional upgrades, dozens of new valuables, and a handful of new rooms added to select locations.

Beyond this, the new R.E.P.O. update has also brought with it a litany of fixes to existing problems in the game. Some of these resolutions are tied to certain items, while others are related to gameplay mechanics and systems. Overall, this R.E.P.O. patch should drastically change how the game is experienced in more ways than one.

To get a look at everything that has changed with this new R.E.P.O. update, you can find the full patch notes below.

Play video

NEW

10 new enemies!

Death Head Possession – Added battery that recharges while dead! Spend your battery charge to possess your head and interact with the living.

Tumble Grab – While tumbled you can now grab objects, items and weapons!

New Upgrade – Death Head Battery!

New Upgrade – Tumble Climb!

Swift Broom Academy – 24 new valuables!

Headman Manor – 8 new valuables!

McJannek Station – 22 new valuables!

Museum of Human Art – 20 new rooms!

Headman Manor – 2 new rooms!

Swiftbroom Academy – 1 new room!

Truck Chat – Added more Tax Man messages!

Steam – Rich presence now shows the current level name and level number, and friends in the same lobby appear as a group.

Discord Rich Presence – See and join your friends’ games directly from Discord!

New Setting “Item Unequip Auto Hold” – Toggle auto grab for unequipped items. Defaults to “on” for existing players and “off” for new players!

Save Menu – Added “Restore from Backup” button to recover corrupted save files from the latest backup. Also added the ability to name save files!

CHANGES

Valuables – All levels now have unique valuables, no sharing between levels anymore!

Music – Updated Main Menu music!

Ambience – Many rooms now feature new ambient sounds.

Player Damage – Players are now immune during level outro animation.

Upgrade Crouch Rest – Now also triggers when in Tumble state and stationary.

Truck Chat – Displays remaining Extractions instead of money left when trying to leave early, and hints at multiple Extractions if the next point is inactive.

Truck Healer – Now activates after final extraction fully completes.

Water – Non-lethal water appears less radioactive.

Headman Manor – Added window curtains and new flooring to some modules. Some props now have improved textures!

McJannek Station – Some props now have improved textures!

Swiftbroom Academy – Some props now have improved textures!

Shop – Updated car models.

Overcharge UI – Bar now appears more fully charged before impact.

Save Files – Slight optimization to reduce file size when storing many players.

BALANCING

Enemy Shadow Child – Deals more damage and yanks players harder.

Phase Bridge – Now remains where released, suspended mid air, and auto-aligns for easier walking.

Torque Drone and Zero Gravity Drone – Lowered battery drain penalty when drones are attached to enemies.

FIXES