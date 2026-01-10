New Report Has Bad News for Indiana Jones Fans

A new report involving Bethesda and Xbox has bad news for Indiana Jones fans. Back on December 9, 2024, MachineGames released Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, which was quietly one of the better games of 2024, as evidenced by its 87 on Metacritic. That said, while the game was received well and seemingly sold well — once you factor in the cannibalization of Xbox Game Pass — it didn’t light the world on fire in either regard. So, perhaps while it will come as a disappointment to Indiana Jones fans, it won’t be a surprise that MachineGames is not working on a sequel, but getting back to the series it is best known for: Wolfenstein.

According to a new report, after a long wait, MachineGames and Bethesda are finally making Wolfenstein 3 and will reveal it this year. This is bad news for fans of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle because MachineGames is not a two-game studio, at least not traditionally. So, unless something has changed, a sequel is not actively in the works, and this won’t change anytime soon.

Cost of Licensing

Fans of the 2024 Bethesda game should brace themselves for a reality where a sequel is never made. Using the Indiana Jones license is expensive. Making an AAA Indiana Jones game is also expensive. Combine these two things, and you have a very expensive project that is going to be hard for the bean counters to greenlight, especially in Xbox’s current model, which relies on Xbox Game Pass, which itself relies on cheaper productions and a steady flow of releases. To this end, we would not be surprised if Indiana Jones and The Great Circle ends up being a one-off.

For now, this is just speculation. What is clear is that if a sequel does ever happen, it isn’t happening right now, and the bare minimum is several years away as a result. To this end, if a sequel happens, it will be a PS6 and next-gen Xbox game, as both consoles are expected to be out around 2028 based on leaked Microsoft documents.

