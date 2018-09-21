New ‘Skyblivion’ Video Shows Off What It Takes to Create These Massive Realms

The modding community is incredible when it comes to gaming, there’s so much passion and dedication that goes into these ambitious fan-driven projects. Because of Skyrim’s massive scope and beauty, it’s easy to see why this universe by Bethesda has attracted to many hopeful young developers and this one in particular is too stunning to not share.

One of our favourites, and one that we can’t help but to share ever little step of progress, is the highly anticipated Skyblivion mod that expands upon the world of Tamriel through the efforts of an incredibly driven team of fans and talented developers. The latest update is a brand new video that shows off what it takes to create these phenomenal realms – a project so massive it’s split up into many parts with different teams assigned a region.

The video is currently live (at the time this article was written) so you can see the project in action. Once the stream has ended, the entire video will be open to view for all interested in the long road of creation.

In other news, did you know that the team behind Skyblivion is now hiring? At the time this article was written, the team is currently looking for a texture artist that would also be willing to play test. The requirements? All applicants must have experience with Substance Designer, Substance Painter, Photoshop, and Quixel.

Though it is volunteer based, it’s a great way for aspiring developers to work with a team and build up that portfolio. A lot of developers got their start in the industry through these amazing fan projects and the upside? You get to be a part of something magical.

Needless to say, we’re excited. Each update has been exciting, a closer look at what this team is working so hard to achieve. From environment re-designs, to entirely new material – one this is for certain, when this bad boy goes live, that wait will have been more than worth it.

To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here. You can also sound of about your thoughts on this incredible project in the comment section below!

