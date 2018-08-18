New Sniper Ghost Warrior Game Announced With an Entirely “New Direction”

For fans of the tactical shooter franchise Sniper Ghost Warrior, we’ve got some good news! CI Games has officially announced their next entry into the series called Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts. Not only did they reveal the new game, but they promise that this installment will be the breath of fresh air that the Ghost Warrior series desperately needed.

According to the developers, Contracts wil offer both a stunning single-player and multiplayer experience. In their most recent blog entry they detailed all of the different ways they’ve made considerable improvements to the overall game structure, “Drawing upon community feedback, Contracts delivers tense, mission-based scenarios with CI Games’ best sniping ever. This is all thanks to the new contracts system, which takes a step back from Sniper Ghost Warrior 3’s open world. In the single player campaign, players dive headfirst into tailor-made contract missions that offer a clear main objective with a fixed monetary reward, and have the option to complete secondary objectives for bonus payouts. Feel like you can do better? Jump back in and tackle the mission from a different angle — players can repeat every contract to earn more money.”

But it’s not abandoning everything that made this series what it was. Contracts will still offer a rich tactical experience – just with more reward. “With a wealth of optional objectives to complete, the combination of open-ended missions and emergent gameplay ensure these scenarios are wildly replayable. Couple this with the intense environmental obstacles presented by the harsh, modern-day Siberian wilderness, as well as hundreds of ways to take down a wide range of targets, and Contracts offers sniping gameplay at its absolute best.”

“It is exciting to see the team really motivated and working hard on our next sniping game,” said CI Games Chief Executive Officer, Marek Tymiński. “They don’t have to start from scratch this time and can now – on top of developing new content – spend way more time on improving things they already have.” This highlights CI Games’ commitment to listening to their community and iterating on their feedback.

The Executive Officer continued, “We were too ambitious in terms of the scope of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, but we’ve learned from our missteps. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts will be more focused on emergent gameplay with an open-ended mission design that the team feels strong about, but it will not be set in an open world. It is going to be a more tactical, more condensed experience and the game will offer plenty of replayability, both on the single player campaign and on the multiplayer modes.”

We don’t have an exact launch date at this time but Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts will be making its way to Xbox One, PS4, and PC sometime next year.

