New Sonic the Hedgehog Squishmallows Are Holding Stuff

Just days after the big Lord of the Rings Squishmallows release, Jazwares is back with a new round of Sonic the Hedgehog plush. The lineup includes Amy Rose, Tails, Shadow, and Knuckles, only this time around they’re holding a flower, gold ring, green emerald, and a blue emerald respectively. They’re also large at 14-inches tall, which makes them extra squishable.

The entire collection of new Sonic the Hedgehog Squishmallows are available to pre-order here on Amazon for $24.99 each. Note that the release date is February 19th, so you won’t have to wait long to bring them home. You can check out all of the licensed Squishmallow designs here on Amazon. The collection currently includes Harry Potter, Pokemon, Disney, Beetejuice, and more. If that’s not enough Sonic for you, read on for details about the Blu-ray release.

As you are probably aware, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been another box office success for the franchise, and the new Blu-ray releases have also been hot sellers. The question is, are you willing to own two copies of the 4K Steelbook? It’s a valid question because Sonic and Shadow designs will be available with a release date set for April 15th.

At the time of writing, the Sonic version of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 4K Steelbook Blu-ray is available to pre-order at here at Walmart and here on Amazon. Unfortunately, the Shadow edition of the 4K Steelbook is an Amazon exclusive that is currently sold out here, though there is a chance that it could return. Special features include commentary by director Jeff Fowler and Ben Schwartz along with bloopers and deleted scenes.

As for the future of the franchise, Paramount has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will be released in theaters on March 19th, 2027. At this time, details about the movie are pretty scarce; presumably, the current cast will return for the movie, alongside director Jeff Fowler, but no details have been confirmed as of this writing. The ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 laid the groundwork for a sequel, introducing two popular characters that will likely play key roles in the next film. It also seemed to set up a potential spin-off starring the Keanu Reeves voiced character Shadow the Hedgehog.