Sonic the Hedgehog 3: What Surprise Characters Appear in the Movie?

Since the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie’s release in 2020, Paramount has had a tradition of teasing new characters for subsequent films. The end of the first movie teased a role for Tails in the sequel, with actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey reprising her role. The ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 repeated that trend, with a brief shot of Shadow the Hedgehog in containment. Last month, director Jeff Fowler indicated that we would similarly see some new characters show up in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and, true to his word, some Sega favorites are teased for a future film. WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOR SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 FOLLOW BELOW.

In the first post-credit scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the blue blur finds himself far from Green Hills. It appears Sonic might have gotten a bit lost while racing Tails and Knuckles, and he’s attacked in a forest by Metal Sonic, a villain from the Sega video games. Sonic quickly discovers that it’s not just one Metal Sonic though, it’s a massive number, and things aren’t looking too good for our hero. However, he is quickly joined by what appears to be an ally: Amy Rose! The pink-hued hedgehog is wielding her trademark Piko Piko Hammer, and appears ready to take down the Metal Sonic threat.

amy rose as she appears in sonic frontiers

Amy Rose has been a longtime favorite among Sonic fans, and many have wondered when the character might make an appearance in the Sonic Cinematic Universe. Sonic’s would-be love interest has been appearing in games for more than 30 years now, and has been playable in several different games, including last year’s Sonic Superstars. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 only gives us a brief glimpse at Amy, so it’s difficult to say how her character will be adapted into the world of the movies. Early games depicted Amy as somewhat obsessed with a disinterested Sonic, but Sega has moved away from that take in more recent years.

For those unfamiliar with Metal Sonic, the villain is also a recurring character that has appeared throughout the hedgehog’s history. Metal Sonic started out as a creation of Dr. Ivo Robotnik, but it’s unclear whether he’ll have a similar origin in the Sonic movies. Unlike enemies like Knuckles and Shadow that eventually went on to become pals of Sonic, Metal Sonic has remained an enemy of the Hedgehog. It’s possible that we could see Metal Sonic as the main antagonist in a fourth Sonic movie, or that he could end up working alongside Ivo Robotnik, should Jim Carrey return. As of this writing, Paramount has not officially announced plans for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, but reports suggest the movie will arrive in spring 2027.

