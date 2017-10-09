New South Park: The Fractured But Whole Trailer Shows Off Superhero Duality At Its Finest

The South Park: The Fractured But Whole release is almost here and just like most superheroes, the crew seen in this hilariously flatulent RPG adventure rely on the importance of secret identities. Ubisoft has just released a new trailer to commemorate the struggles between the outward mundane appearance in stark contrast to the world changing shenanigans Cartman and the gang get into. Even if it’s all in their heads.

The latest video sees Cartman and Jimmy lamenting their “uneventful” evenings while the scene cuts to what their real nights entails. For Jimmy … his ambitions are high with his little montage showing off his earth-changing speed. The latest trailer doesn’t really show too much about the core story, but does play out sequences that fans of the South Park franchise can expect from the upcoming game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As expected, it’s hilarious – and of course there has to be ninjas! The team even plays off of the overwhelming popularity of superheroes with one quote that stands out: “Aren’t superheroes kind of played out?” We’ll see, good sir, we shall see.

For those unfamiliar with what adventures await in South Park: The Fractured But Whole:

“From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes South Park: The Fractured but Whole, a sequel to 2014’s award-winning South Park: The Stick of Truth. Players will once again assume the role of the New Kid and join South Park favorites Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman in a new hilarious and outrageous RPG adventure.

In South Park: The Fractured but Whole, players will delve into the crime-ridden underbelly of South Park with Coon and Friends. This dedicated group of crime fighters was formed by Eric Cartman whose superhero alter-ego, The Coon, is half man, half raccoon. As the New Kid, players will join Mysterion, Toolshed, Human Kite and a host of others to battle the forces of evil while Coon strives to make his team the most beloved superheroes in history.”

South Park: The Fractured but Whole will be available on October 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.