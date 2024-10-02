New Square Enix Final Fantasy VII Bring Arts Figures Are Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Final Fantasy VII Tseng Bring Arts Action Figures )

Square Enix just released some amazing Final Fantasy VII figures as part of the Bring Arts collection. Elena, Reno, Rude, Tseng, and Rufus Shinra join the lineup with various interchangeable hands as well as the characters' main weapon of choice, such as Elena's hand grenade. These figures are priced at $119.99 each, but Final Fantasy superfans will certainly be snatching them up for their collection. Pre-orders are available now through the links below. The figures will launch in 2025, but you won't be charged until they're on the way to your doorstep.

Final Fantasy VII Reno Bring Arts Action Figure : See at Entertainment Earth – "The figure comes with two rods of differing lengths (one long and one short), various interchangeable hands, and by replacing each of the jacket and sleeve parts can also be posed with his hands in his pockets."

: See at Entertainment Earth – "The figure comes with two rods of differing lengths (one long and one short), various interchangeable hands, and by replacing each of the jacket and sleeve parts can also be posed with his hands in his pockets." Final Fantasy VII Elena Bring Arts Action Figure : See at Entertainment Earth – "The figure comes with a hand holding a grenade and various interchangeable hands."

: See at Entertainment Earth – "The figure comes with a hand holding a grenade and various interchangeable hands." Final Fantasy VII Rude Bring Arts Action Figure: See at Entertainment Earth – "The figure comes with a variety of interchangeable hands and by replacing a part on the back hem can be posed with his hands in his pockets.

See at Entertainment Earth – "The figure comes with a variety of interchangeable hands and by replacing a part on the back hem can be posed with his hands in his pockets. Final Fantasy VII Rufus Shinra Bring Arts Action Figure: See at Entertainment Earth – "The figure comes with Rufus' gun, various interchangeable hands, and by replacing a jacket part can also be posed with his hands in his pockets."

See at Entertainment Earth – "The figure comes with Rufus' gun, various interchangeable hands, and by replacing a jacket part can also be posed with his hands in his pockets." Final Fantasy VII Tseng Bring Arts Action Figure: See at Entertainment Earth – "The figure comes with a phone, interchangeable arm parts for posing with his hands folded behind his back, various interchangeable hands, and can be posed with a hand in the pocket by exchanging the part at the back hem."

See at Entertainment Earth – "The figure comes with a phone, interchangeable arm parts for posing with his hands folded behind his back, various interchangeable hands, and can be posed with a hand in the pocket by exchanging the part at the back hem." Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there's a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold. All orders include a mint condition guarantee.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Sale

Square Enix's remake of the 1997 classic, Final Fantasy VII, was released earlier this year to high critical acclaim, and luckily, it's now on sale! If you're a PS5 gamer, then this deal is perfect for you. The Playstation store has sliced the price of this masterpiece by 33%, bringing the total down to $46.89. Snag this deal before it hikes back up on October 10. If you prefer to have the physical copy, Amazon has it for, at the time of writing, a 28% discount.

Final Fantasy XVI Might Make Its Way to Xbox

Historically, Square Enix has opted to put their games solely on the PlayStation systems. This all might change as the company looks to move forward and gain more fans. According to a reliable leaker, next year, Xbox fans may get the chance to play Final Fantasy XVI, which had been released as a PlayStation exclusive back in 2023. At the very least, the company does seem to be looking into multiplatform gaming for their AAA releases in the coming years, bringing an end to the PlayStation Exclusive strategy. So, keep on the lookout if the Final Fantasy franchise intrigues you – you may have your chance to play it soon!