New Star Wars Game Potentially Leaked

A new Star Wars game has potentially leaked, or more specifically, a new Star Wars game called Star Wars Eclipse from developer Quantic Dream, a team that is best known for Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and its work in the past with Sony on PS3 and PS4 exclusives. Unfortunately, the new report doesn’t say a ton about the game, but it does reveal that it is set during the High Republic era, which is to say to a period of 200 years defined by the Jedi golden age and Outer Rim exploration that happened during it. It was also when the Galatic Republic was at the height of its power. Hardcore Star Wars fans will need little introduction to the High Republic era, but this game could serve as an introduction to mainstream fans of the sci-fi IP.

As for the rumor, it comes the way of industry insider and Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, who revealed these details during a Giant Bomb podcast. Unfortunately, this is all Grubb shared about the game, which we’ve been hearing rumblings about for a couple of months.

This year, rumors started to surface claiming Quantic Dream was working on an open-world Star Wars game. Meanwhile, through separate rumors, we heard that a new High Republic game was in development. Now, it looks like these rumors have converged. That said, it’s important to remember that all of this is still straight from the rumor mill, which means it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, not only is everything here unofficial, it’s also subject to change.

