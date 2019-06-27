New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Images Revealed

Star Wars fans are still coming down from the clouds after more was revealed about the upcoming game from EA and Respawn Entertainment was shown during this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. That said, now that we’ve all gotten a good look at what is to come, the developers have begun talking more and more about the title. In addition to this, Cameron Monaghan, who is the lead protagonist of the game, has also been sharing his thoughts on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Thanks to a recent Instagram post from the actor, we now have a better look at more of the worlds we’ll be seeing in the journey ahead.

Taking to his Instagram account, Monaghan shared some shots from the game that provide a glimpse at some areas that we have not seen in previous footage. “Just some #StarWarsJediFallenOrder shots I love,” he said. “There’s so much of this game that hasn’t been shown yet. A lot of my favorite worlds are very different than the ones you’ve already seen and I think that’s what excites me the most. Incredibly proud of this creativity team and the extraordinary amount of effort they’ve put into making this thing so special.”

For those who don’t know what to expect when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives later this year:

A Jedi on the run – After narrowly escaping the Jedi purge, you’re on a quest to rebuild your fallen Order. Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

A galaxy under Imperial rule – The Empire seeks to eradicate all Jedi after the execution of Order 66. You, a Jedi Padawan-turned-fugitive, must fight for your survival as you explore the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization in hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order.

Master your abilities – Utilize your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

The galaxy awaits – Use the Force to augment the way you explore, allowing you to traverse new paths and discover parts of locations you’ve been to before. Move quickly, though. The Empire is on your trail and won’t stop until every Jedi is exterminated.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch on November 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

