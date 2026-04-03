What Zero Company, Star Wars’ Next Big Story, Adds to Canon

Star Wars Zero Company may be the biggest Star Wars game to come out in recent years, with new details revealing an incredibly promising strategy title for fans of XCOM or Mass Effect. Deep squad building mechanics and tactical gameplay is paired with a layered story set during the Clone Wars ear of Star Wars‘ history. With the ability to customize your team and learn about the stories of multiple companions, the lore of this game is set to expand Star Wars canon in fascinating ways.

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Some of the best characters in Star Wars have come from games, from Revan in the Knights of the Old Republic games to the Order 66 survivor Cal Kestis in the newer Star Wars Jedi series. Already, Star Wars Zero Company is setting up a strong cast of characters with unique abilities that you can direct through tactical missions. However, other story details shared from developer Bit Reactor shows that the game has more in store than just a strong roster.

Star Wars Zero Company’s Story Details Are Revealing Tons Of Interesting Characters

Courtesy of Bit Reactor

Much like the Mass Effect series, Star Wars Zero Company‘s greatest draw outside of its gameplay is its characters, which all draw from different places of Star Wars‘ massive universe of lore. This game’s theme is to explore the gray lines between factions during the Clone Wars, with characters from every side of that legendary conflict being figures you can recruit. As the disgraced Republic officer Hawks, you are in charge of a mercenary squad from the fringes of every corner in the galaxy.

Some of the most interesting characters revealed for the game so far have their own custom classes, with unique abilities and stories to explore. Unlike the generic soliders you can recruit and customize, these signature characters seem to be the driving force of Star Wars Zero Company, and the emotional core of the narrative at various points. Yet, with permadeath for everyone in the game, these stories have additional weight and meaning that could be cut short at any moment.

Among the most interesting characters shown so far, here are some stand outs:

Trick – Hawk’s old Clone Commando war buddy from the Republic.

– Hawk’s old Clone Commando war buddy from the Republic. Kabb Uppercut – Cybernetically enhanced boxer.

– Cybernetically enhanced boxer. Cly Kullervo – Hardened Mandalorian mercenary.

– Hardened Mandalorian mercenary. Luco Bronc – Mysterious Umbaran sniper.

– Mysterious Umbaran sniper. Jae Mordant – Former noble removed from heirarchy.

– Former noble removed from heirarchy. Tel-Rea Vokoss – Jedi Padawan exiled from the Jedi Temple.

With the variation of these companions, there is also variety in the blank slates you recruit, as you can customize them through the alien species they represent in Star Wars’ canon. You can even change Hawks’ design to be a Human, Devaronian, Mirialan, Togruta, Twi’lek, or Zabrak at the start of Star Wars Zero Company‘s story. Custom mercenaries even expand these options, allowing you to gather Neimoidian, Ovissian, Rodian, or Weequay squad members throughout your journey.

Class Systems In This Strategy Game Reinforce The Unique Narratives Behind Specific Faces

Courtesy of Bit Reactor

Each character you recruit in the story has either a Standard or Exotic class, but the latter helps flesh out specific faces. For example, Cly Kullervo is the only character in Star Wars Zero Company who can spec into the Mandalorian Warrior class, with no other figure being able to use the abilities that come with it. Similarly, Tel-Rea Vokoss is the only one with the Jedi Padawan class. These characters can spec out of these roles, but no one else can adopt them.

The other Standard classes in Star Wars Zero Company are:

Assault

Heavy

Sharpshooter

Scoundrel

Soldier

Gunslinger

Scout

Medic

The other Exotic classes include the Astromech for special droid characters, and a secret archetype that hasn’t been revealed yet. Each role present in Star Wars Zero Company doesn’t just give characters defined abilities, it also helps players connect to their stories as they contribute to their squad using the skills from their archetype. The companion characters are sure to interact with the larger Star Wars universe and its canon through their tales, but the customization in other mercenary recruits means they won’t be left out.

Enemy Factions Never Seen In Star Wars Before Add To The Rich Development Of The Cast

The exciting characters of Star Wars Zero Company all collide about a year before the Republic transforms into an evil Empire. Set in 20 BBY, this game will have you facing off against Separatist forces, but also a brand-new faction that expands the lore behind an already rich galaxy. The Infinite Coil is a Dark Side cult working with the Separatists, adding an X-factor to familiar enemies from throughout the series.

According to details from Bit Reactor, the Infinite Coil wants to spread an affliction called the “Shadow Plague” across the galaxy, with cult members already being infected by it. This disease grants them additional resilience, physical strength, and other strange abilities. This is unlike anything seen in Star Wars before, making the Infinite Coil and their strategist leader Kundri Fathom an unpredictable foil to Hawks. Other enemies never seen in Star Wars before, like the warrior Visser and the Super Tactical Droid Typhon, make the Infinite Coil an incredibly dangerous foe.

Given Hawks’ story of redemption from Hutt clan debts and near exclusion from the Republic itself, the stakes behind conflict with the Infinite Coil are likely to be high. Gameplay aside, the interactions and history of this title’s cast with these new enemies are likely going to lead to memorable moments, either of triumph or tragedy.

Between new characters and factions, additional planets never visited in mainline Star Wars will likely also expand the canon of what even die-hard fans know. As you gather intelligence on various systems to win battles in Star Wars Zero Company, the knowledge you gain around fresh facets of the galaxy could be as exciting as learning about the building blocks that made this franchise so beloved in the first place.

What never-before-seen Star Wars content are you looking forward to seeing the most in Star Wars Zero Company? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!