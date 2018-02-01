New StarCraft 4-Part Comic Series Announced, Details Here

StarCraft continues to be an incredibly beloved franchise from the team over at Blizzard. With an immersive universe filled with lore and engaging characters, there will be an additional way to experience this epic series and that’s with new comic line thanks to Dark Horse.

Blizzard Entertainment is partnering up once again with the publisher powerhouse to introduce StarCraft: Scavengers. Written by DC Comics and Valiant Entertainment’s Jody Houser, the art will be helmed by known artist Gabriel Guzman. If you enjoyed the Mass Effect: Discovery graphic novel surround the military Turian from Andromeda, you may recognize Guzman’s art from there.

According to Dark Horse’s official description:

Writer Jody Houser (Mother Panic, Faith) and artist Gabriel Guzmán (Star Wars) join forces for StarCraft: Scavengers, a new comic series further exploring the expansive universe of Blizzard’s acclaimed science-fiction real-time strategy game series.

In StarCraft: Scavengers, a group of terrans hopes to pull off the job of their lifetimes: pillaging a derelict protoss ship in a decaying orbit above an uninhabited planet. The scavengers’ dangerous mission is seen from the point of view of a young, inexperienced engineer. The team must scavenge the ship’s priceless tech before it burns up in the planet’s atmosphere, but can they beat the clock and avoid being busted by Dominion police forces?

Originally released by Blizzard Entertainment in 1998, StarCraft is a real-time strategy game that chronicles the interstellar war between three galactic species: the protoss, the zerg, and the terrans. The saga continues in the acclaimed sequel StarCraft II, which is now available free-to-play—including the epic, award-winning Wings of Liberty™ campaign.

StarCraft: Scavengers is set for release on July 25th, 2018 and will be available to pre-order shortly in the near future. It will be available both at local comic shops and online, though we do recommend that you support your local comic shop by requesting a copy there and helping out in your own community that way. Just a suggestion, because comic shops are cool and we are ComicBook.com.

No set price date at this time.

