Upcoming Singleplayer Action Game Delivers MMO-Style Raids for Solo Gamers

MMORPGs are popular for a reason. They often offer interesting worlds and an opportunity to socialize with fellow gamers. And typically, they come with raids, the video game version of a group project. While these tricky dungeons bring a solid challenge and often great rewards, they can be a bit of a hassle. Taking them on tends to require coordinating schedules to form a full and balanced party of fellow players. If you like the feel of a good raid but not so much the co-op hassle that comes with them, this upcoming action roguelite was basically made for you.

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Upcoming indie game Don’t Lose Aggro is inspired by classic MMO raids. But it’s a fully single-player title, removing many of the barriers that make actual MMO raids tricky to coordinate. The game centers on building the best Tank you can, then protecting your party of NPCs as you delve into difficult dungeons. And it’s headed to Early Access on Steam on April 15th.

Don’t Lose Aggro Lets You Tank Your Way Through Solo Raids

Image courtesy of Oren Koren

Don’t Lose Aggro comes from solo dev Oren Koren, a longtime MMORPG player with some serious Tanking cred. After struggling with the time commitment for traditional MMOs, they decided to make a game that captures the raid experience, minus the multiplayer requirements. The game is designed to deliver the satisfaction of playing a powerful MMO Tank for solo gamers. You’ll be the sole player character in a party comprised of NPCs that round out your skillset to leave you free to absorb and deal a lot of damage.

The game offers a variety of build options for players to experiment with, from dealing massive damage to absorbing enemy attacks to leave your party free to do its business. As you progress, you’ll unlock Talent Points to upgrade your build, leaning into unique playstyles like Dodger, Blocker, Kiter, and Taunter. You’ll also get to choose your party composition, selecting NPC companions with roles like Healer, Ranger, Mage, Rogue, and Summoner. Like your main Tank, these characters can also be upgraded with unique abilities they’ll use alongside you as you conquer dungeons. For a look at the game in action, check out the Don’t Lose Aggro release date reveal trailer below:

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If a single-player MMO raid experience sounds good to you, mark April 15th on your calendar. That’s when Don’t Lose Aggro will hit Early Access on Steam, giving you a chance to check it out. At launch, the game will be $10, with a 20% introductory discount. The Early Access version will feature Dungeon Crawl, Wave Defense, and Boss Rush modes, letting players experience a variety of challenges. It will also feature a City Hub where you’ll upgrade your character and unlock new items. There will be about 10 hours of playable content at launch.

Like any Early Access game, Don’t Lose Aggro will be shaped by player feedback. New content will be added over time, along with bug fixes and improvements. The developer is targeting an Early Access timeline of about a year in the lead-up to the game’s full launch. There’s also a free demo currently live on Steam, so you can get a taste of the game before you commit to that $10 Early Access pricetag.

Will you be checking out Don’t Lose Aggro when it arrives on Steam? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!