New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibo Revealed, Including Solid Snake

The first Nintendo Direct of the year is going on right now and to kick off some brand new announcements, Nintendo revealed a few new Amiibo coming to the beloved Super Smash Bros. Ultimate including a new Solid Snake figure.

New Super Smash Bros. series #amiibo figures are on the way in 2019! pic.twitter.com/CqaHsppu7T — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

We don’t have a release date at this time for the new figures, but we do know they are slated for this year. The Pokemon additions are also perfect with how well Pokemon: Let’s GO is doing on the hybrid console and rumors of more Pokemon titles on the horizon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interested in checking out the latest Nintendo Direct yourself? You can watch it right alongside us right here!

As for the title itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our coverage hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Edit: The Ice Climbers Amiibo information has been clarified.