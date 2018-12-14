New ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update Is Now Live

A new update is now live for Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the latest patch includes various gameplay fixes and a few key tweaks to known fighters. Though the Big N didn’t go into too much detail about specifics, they did outline which changes were made to the fighter.

A big issue many players had with the online gameplay is the apparent lack of stability. Nintendo has begun to address this issue concerning Battle Arenas, though there is definitely still more work to be done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Nintendo, “You can confirm your current version by checking the upper-right corner of the title screen.”

Offline Gameplay Adjusted difficulty of approaching challengers.

Online Gameplay When matchmaking in Quickplay, the Format setting of your Preferred Rules will be prioritized more. This may cause matchmaking to take more time. Also, there is no guarantee that matchmaking will be done exactly as shown in the set Preferred Rules. Increased the stability of the synchronous connection within Battle Arenas. NOTE: Online features require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Misc. Game balance adjustments. Various gameplay fixes. The following fighters had specific adjustments and changes: Donkey Kong, Link, Kirby, Luigi, Ice Climbers, Young Link, Olimar, Toon Link, Villager, Greninja, PAC-MAN, Duck Hunt, and Isabelle



The latest patch is now available for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. For more about the latest entry into the fighter franchise:

“Gaming icons clash in the ultimate brawl you can play anytime, anywhere! Smash rivals off the stage as new characters Simon Belmont and King K. Rool join Inkling, Ridley, and every fighter in Super Smash Bros. history. Enjoy enhanced speed and combat at new stages based on the Castlevania series, Super Mario Odyssey, and more!

“Having trouble choosing a stage? Then select the Stage Morph option to transform one stage into another while battling – a series first! Plus, new echo fighters Dark Samus, Richter Belmont, and Chrom join the battle. Whether you play locally or online, savor the faster combat, new attacks, and new defensive options, like a perfect shield. Jam out to 900 different music compositions and go 1-on-1 with a friend, hold a 4-player free-for-all, kick it up to 8-player battles and more! Feel free to bust out your GameCube controllers – legendary couch competitions await – or play together anytime, anywhere!”