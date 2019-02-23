New ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update Fixes King K. Rool Challenge Bug, Gameplay Improvements

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update is now live and though significantly smaller than previous patches, it addresses a critical bug that affected a specific challenge centered around King K. Pool.

According to the latest update notes, version 2.0.1 targets “A bug in Ver. 2.0.0 where the King K. Rool Challenge in the Adventure section of Challenges wouldn’t clear, even after fulfilling the conditions, has been fixed. If you have experienced the bug, please reload your Adventure save data. After that, return to the main menu and the King K. Rool Challenge will clear.”

It also addressed a few other miscellaneous issues as well to improve the overall game experience, though as to what specifically was targeted was not revealed in detail.

There’s a another big update planned for Spring 2019 that will include the first DLC fighter pack and Persona’s Joker. The details for that update are still shrouded in mystery, which is understandable given it’s a bit a way off.

As for the title itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

“Gaming icons clash in the ultimate brawl you can play anytime, anywhere! Smash rivals off the stage as new characters Simon Belmont and King K. Rool join Inkling, Ridley, and every fighter in Super Smash Bros. history. Enjoy enhanced speed and combat at new stages based on the Castlevania series, Super Mario Odyssey, and more!”