New ‘The Division 2’ Patch Fixes Supply Drop Exploit and Other Issues

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have officially released the highly-anticipated sequel to 2016’s The Division. With the fight now taken to the barren streets of Washington D.C., players are now tasked with ensuring the Capital does not fall under the rule of enemy factions who will stop at nothing to end you. That said, The Division 2 has been an absolute blast for players, but there have been a few issues along the way for some. Luckily, the dev team appears to be on top of these things, releasing a new patch that tackles a handful of issues, including a supply drop exploit.

The new patch for The Division 2 covers a few issues that some players have encountered. Not only did it fix the supply drop exploit, but it also fixed problems that related to players not being able to talk to agent Kelso at the Castle Settlement, the ability to buy multiple blueprints, getting stuck in the wrong World Tier, and much more. Check out the full patch notes from Ubisoft below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Implemented a fix that should reduce occurrences of client crashes when using skills

Fixed an issue where players could be stuck in the wrong World Tier if they completed Strongholds without meeting the required Gear Score while in a group

Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t be able to talk to agent Kelso at the Castle Settlement

Fixed an issue where players could obtain multiple Ivory Keys from the same source

Fixed an issue where map progress would not be saved when completing Open World activities and Side missions in another players’ instance.

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to loot Supply Drops multiple times

Fixed a bug where players could buy blueprints repeatedly at the vendors by logging out and back in

Fixed an issue where combining the Dialed in talent with the Emet Mask could lead to greatly increased Accuracy and Stability

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the new title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”

What do you think about all of this? Have you encountered any issues while playing through The Division 2? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!