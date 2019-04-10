New ‘The Sims 4’ Update Allows Sims to Work From Home

The Sims 4 is known for having some rather interesting options when it comes to a player’s career in-game. However, the team at Maxis has unveiled what is next for fans who are looking for something more along the lines of staying inside. During a recent livestream on Twitch, it was revealed that a new freelancing career is to be implemented in the very near future, and it will provide players the opportunity to make their sims work from home, because why leave the house in a video game when you don’t necessarily have to?

The new freelancer update will be arriving next week and it will be bringing plenty of goodies along with it. Should players choose to go the freelancer route, it will allow their sims to work from the comforts of their own home as an artist, programmer, or writer. Much akin to the Get Famous expansion, players will sign with an agency, who will help get more assignments to make all of the simoleons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there won’t be any promotions involved, freelancers will receive pay increases along the way as they continue to complete tasks. In addition to this, you can choose to take time off at will by not accepting any jobs, or increase the amount of work your do should you need the extra cash.

Maxis also showed off some new furnishings that will be coming with The Sims 4‘s inbound update. There’s a pretty sweet laptop up for grabs if you go the freelancer route and there’s a fancy floating shelf to store some decorations on if that’s your cup of tea.

It’s also worth noting that the freelancer option will not be included with this update on consoles. However, full keyboard and mouse support will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the update, which is set to arrive on April 16th for Mac, PC, and consoles. For more information, you can watch the full stream right here.

What do you think about that? Are you excited to make your sims work from home in The Sims 4? Which freelancer career do you think you’ll pick first? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Polygon!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!