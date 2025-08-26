Sims 4 Issues New Statement About For Rent Save File Corruption

Over the years, The Sims 4 has had its fair share of glitches. Often, these are visual quirks or minor, frustrating issues. While some bugs linger, the team at EA has picked up the pace for its patches in recent years. That means some problems, like the recent pregnancy glitches, are resolved fairly quickly. But issues with the Sims 4: For Rent expansion have stretched on, leading to frustration from players. Now, EA has released a new statement addressing the For Rent save file issues.

The Sims 4: For Rent came out in late 2023. This highly anticipated pack adds the ability for Simmers to play as landlords. But many players have been avoiding the game altogether, due to its potentially devastating impact on save files. Pretty much as soon as the For Rent pack released, gamers noticed that the game’s issues with save file corruption got significantly worse. Several months ago, EA addressed the concern, noting the team was looking into it. Now, after a lengthy silence, they’ve finally provided another update. Unfortunately, it’s not the fix that many players have been hoping for.

The Sims 4 Save File Corruption Still Under Investigation

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

A new update on the status of save file corruption was posted to X by the @TheSimsDirect account. The post features a quick summary of what the developers have been up to, along with a link to a much lengthier explanation of what’s going on with the For Rent save file corruption.

Simmers have taken to asking for updates on this pressing issue every time The Sims 4 shares anything new. So, it’s nice to see that we’re finally getting more info. Unfortunately, the For Rent issues impacting save files don’t appear to be a quick and easy fix. The team notes it is currently investigating 26 interconnected issues with the For Rent pack, while also looking for more info on 11 additional issues with that specific pack.

Of these issues, only 2 appear to lead to the dissolving and disappearing save files players have been experiencing. Specifically, the team has a partial fix in the works for disappearing Lots and Houses in saves with a large number of rental units. They are also working on addressing the PS4-specific error of a white screen when trying to load worlds.

The Sims 4 team is looking into save file issues beyond the problems caused by For Rent, as well. There are a total of 6 different save corruption issues that are being investigated, including saves being unable to load following the August 19th update.

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Overall, EA notes that the save file corruption issues in The Sims 4 are “a complex situation” that involves more than a single bug. As such, it’s taking some time to work out how to fix the issues for good. However, the post from @TheSimsDirect affirms that the team is “committed to tackling this.” EA is also asking for players to continue submitting detailed information to the EA Forums to help them as they investigate these problems. You can report your specific save file problems in this thread in the EA Forums to contribute.

As of now, there’s no date for when any additional fixes will be released for The Sims 4. It looks like we’ll be hearing more in the coming weeks as the team continues to work on investigating the issues identified for For Rent and save files more broadly.

Have you been impacted by save file corruption in The Sims 4? Let us know in the comments below!