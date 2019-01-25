New ‘The Walking Dead’ Game May Happen As Skybound Asks For Fan Feedback

If you thought Telltale Games closing down was the end of The Walking Dead. It’s not, the license will live beyond the studio’s closure, and could be licensed to any who come to AMC with a good pitch.

That said, the developer who picked up The Walking Dead series that Telltale Games was working on is potentially looking at doing a new game, but first, it’s asking for feedback to see what fans want.

Super hypothetical question #TWDFamily – what kind of #WalkingDead video game would you love to see get made? Asking for a friend 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0TniE7K1ZJ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 24, 2019

We’re looking for suggestions BEYOND existing games/series! 😆 — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) January 25, 2019

As you can see, Skybound Games isn’t seemingly restricting itself to Telltale-style Walking Dead games, but going off fan feedback, it seems like that’s what it could be making.

THIS! More Telltale style TWD Games, or at least with TTG elements! — 4k60fpsHDR (@4k60fpsH) January 25, 2019

I wanna see all the Ericson school kids at the start of the apocalypse and how they learned to adapt up until around the time of the Final Season — kookygadzooks (@kookygadzooks) January 25, 2019

Any kind as long as it’s got Clementine in every single one of them — てんし (@tenshi__janai) January 25, 2019

one with new characters who arent in the show or game, telling their individual stories. all from different parts of the usa and the world — CJ360Nation (@npcj3600) January 24, 2019

It’s time to consider Making Season 5 of Telltale’s The Walking Dead pic.twitter.com/WnYkEQJ16h — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombLive) January 25, 2019

As I said, most fans seem like they want Season 5 or something involved with Clementine and her world and story. But there’s demand for other types of games, as you can see.

Who knows what will happen, but one thing is for sure: we will see more The Walking Dead games, the question is what type of games we will see? Telltale-style adventure games seem likely, but Skybound and others could explore other genres and ways of telling stories in the popular IP.

