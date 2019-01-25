Gaming

New ‘The Walking Dead’ Game May Happen As Skybound Asks For Fan Feedback

If you thought Telltale Games closing down was the end of The Walking Dead. It’s not, the license […]

By

If you thought Telltale Games closing down was the end of The Walking Dead. It’s not, the license will live beyond the studio’s closure, and could be licensed to any who come to AMC with a good pitch.

That said, the developer who picked up The Walking Dead series that Telltale Games was working on is potentially looking at doing a new game, but first, it’s asking for feedback to see what fans want.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Skybound Games isn’t seemingly restricting itself to Telltale-style Walking Dead games, but going off fan feedback, it seems like that’s what it could be making.

As I said, most fans seem like they want Season 5 or something involved with Clementine and her world and story. But there’s demand for other types of games, as you can see.

Who knows what will happen, but one thing is for sure: we will see more The Walking Dead games, the question is what type of games we will see? Telltale-style adventure games seem likely, but Skybound and others could explore other genres and ways of telling stories in the popular IP.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think will happen. Or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_, and let me know there.

Tagged:

Related Posts