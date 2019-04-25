Titanfall 3 Delayed To “Fully Support” Apex Legends

Today, in an update on the current state and future of Apex Legends, developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed that the next installment in the Titanfall series will be pushed back to a later date so that the developer can “fully support” Apex Legends on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In the update, the developer notes that the teams working on the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends are different. However, the team that would go on to work on the new Titanfall is not different from the team currently supporting the hit battle royale game.

“Lastly, regarding other games in development at Respawn, it is important to understand that there are entirely separate development teams working on Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Additionally, in order to fully support Apex Legends, we are pushing out plans for future Titanfall games. No resources from the Apex Legends team are being shifted to other titles in development here at the studio, nor are we pulling resources from the team working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

As you can see, the Titanfall series could be on ice for awhile as Apex Legends is supported. And unless Repsawn beefs up with new employees, it could be on ice for awhile given Apex Legends is likely going nowhere anytime soon. That said, it’s interesting to hear there’s not one, but multiple Titanfall games cooking, suggesting EA is happy with how the IP has performed so far.

