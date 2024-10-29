Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Two Free N64 Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with two new free games to download, however, both games are N64 games, which means accessing them requires the Expansion Pack. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the Expansion Pack upgrade can not download any N64 games made free via it, and these two new N64 games are no exception.

The first game is Shadow Man, the 1999 PC, N64, and PS1 game from Acclaim Studios Teesside. As the name suggests, the game is based on the Shadow Man comic book series from Valiant Comics, and it is a bit of a cult classic. At release, the game only garnered a 73 on Metacritic, but did well enough to generate a 2002 sequel Shadow Man: 2econd Coming, which was actually a PS2 exclusive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other new free N64 game available via Nintendo Switch Online released a year earlier in 1998, and that game is Turok 2: Seeds of Evil. An N64 exclusive, at least at launch, it is a sequel to 1997 N64 game, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. Upon release, it garnered an 89 on Metacritic and cemented itself as one of the great games of its year.

Shadow Man:

“He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world. A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest and lines of power in his back. Shadow Man is coming, trailing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To stop an apocalypse. To save your soul.”

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

“Having defeated the Campaigner, Turok throws the Chronocepter into a waiting volcano to destroy it. Unfortunately the blast awakens an even deadlier force – The Primagen. Once again a Turok is tasked with restoring peace to the land and stopping the Primagen from merging Earth with the nether world.”

It is important to note the two new N64 games are only available via the Mature 17+ version of Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online, which requires a separate download on the Nintendo eShop. Once downloaded, you have unlimited access to both games but only as long as you maintain an active Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription. If your Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription lapses, you will access to the pair of games, and all other Nintendo Switch Online games, until you subscribe back up.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals — click here.