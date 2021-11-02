New World Features Disabled Due to Gold Exploits

New World players are currently going without some wealth-related features due to exploits pertaining to the game’s economy. The New World team announced this week that it’d learned of some gold exploits and had disabled things like sending currencies and player-to-player trading with promises of actions taken against those who knowingly abuse the system in the meantime. However, it seems that with the disabling of these features, players have found additional ways to duplicate their assets.

The acknowledgment of the gold problems was shared within the New World forums on November 1st as some of the wealth features were disabled. Community manager Luxendra said the team was aware of a gold exploit and had subsequently disabled “all forms of wealth transfer” until the problem could be resolved.

“We are aware of a possible gold duplication exploit that has been circling and we are temporarily disabling all forms of wealth transfer between players (ie. sending currency, guild treasury, trading post, player to player trading),” the announcement said. “Any player that has engaged in the use of this exploit will be actioned against. Once the gold duplication exploit has been investigated and we are ready to turn on wealth transfer again, we will update this post. Thank you for your understanding.”

While that was the first announcement about the issue, it seems as though players have discovered another exploit even after these features were disabled. It apparently involves company wallets and upgrades within towns, and it’s allowing people to gain more duplicated wealth while the other issues are being worked on. The New World team responded to this issue, too, but the response was a broad one that addressed gold issues overall and didn’t directly acknowledge that this was separate and ongoing compared to the ones that are already being addressed.

There’s been no indication of when the gold transfers and other features related to wealth will be reenabled, so in the meantime, players will have to hold onto their goods to be traded at a later date. The forums have contained much of the discussions about the problems for the time being, but when progress is made, it’ll hopefully be shared through the game’s official socials so that players don’t have to scour the forums for answers.